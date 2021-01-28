Food

How chef schools have evolved to cope with the pandemic

Here's what solutions have been cooked up to ensure budding chefs can be confident about their health and safety when training for their future careers

Hilary Biller Columnist
28 January 2021 - 06:00
Learning to cook may be a hands-on experience, but the theory can be learnt online.
Learning to cook may be a hands-on experience, but the theory can be learnt online.
Image: 123RF/Diana Johanna Velasquez

With education in turmoil due to the pandemic, how can a budding chef be confident about their health and safety when it comes to the selection of a training facility?

To give potential trainees peace of mind, we spoke to a handful of chef school owners and principles to find out how their facilities and courses have evolved to become Covid compliant:

Laurica Kok of The International Hotel School: With campuses in the big cities around the country – Joburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban – the schools have a theoretical online programme with assessments and all the campuses are open with the Covid-19 protocols in place.

Chef Stephen Billingham of HTA School of Culinary Art, Joburg: Very strict levels of hygiene and safety had always been in place at the school, and these have been enhanced following Covid-19 protocols. The theory aspect of the courses have been developed into interactive online videos by the staff. The school has implemented a unique colour coding system where the numbers are limited for practical classes and students work in allocated “hubs”.

Queen Lebogang Lekotoko of NDS Chefs Academy, Vereeniging: The school has introduced a blended learning programme, with theory conducted online via Zoom and students attending practical classes with all the Covid-19 protocols in place at the academy.

Louise Oldham of Chefs Training & Innovation Academy: If required, the school has developed an online portal for theory classes, but all campuses - Centurion, Durban, Nelspruit and Stellenbosch - are now open for theory and practical training in smaller groups.

Chef Jackie Cameron of the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine, KZN Midlands: The school only takes a maximum of 15 students per year, so social distancing was easy to implement. During hard lockdown, students completed the culinary arts and pastry theory modules online.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

E-ZINE | Sunday Times Chef School Directory 2021

Your comprehensive guide to the courses and qualifications offered by a wide selection of cookery schools and hospitality institutions in SA
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Celeb chef Jan Hendrik's Michelin star keeps shining

The acclaimed local chef's restaurant in France has retained its one-star rating in the Michelin Guide for the fifth year in a row
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Dorah Sitole opened the door for us, say celeb chefs Zola Nene and The Lazy Makoti

Famous foodies pay tribute to the late culinary icon
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite? Health & Sex
  3. Lab-produced antibody gives new hope in HIV fight Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | The ‘how our parents used to take pictures’ challenge will leave you in ... Lifestyle
  5. Late Larry King: Interviewing Mandela was 'one of the great moments of my life' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?