How chef schools have evolved to cope with the pandemic
Here's what solutions have been cooked up to ensure budding chefs can be confident about their health and safety when training for their future careers
With education in turmoil due to the pandemic, how can a budding chef be confident about their health and safety when it comes to the selection of a training facility?
To give potential trainees peace of mind, we spoke to a handful of chef school owners and principles to find out how their facilities and courses have evolved to become Covid compliant:
Laurica Kok of The International Hotel School: With campuses in the big cities around the country – Joburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban – the schools have a theoretical online programme with assessments and all the campuses are open with the Covid-19 protocols in place.
Chef Stephen Billingham of HTA School of Culinary Art, Joburg: Very strict levels of hygiene and safety had always been in place at the school, and these have been enhanced following Covid-19 protocols. The theory aspect of the courses have been developed into interactive online videos by the staff. The school has implemented a unique colour coding system where the numbers are limited for practical classes and students work in allocated “hubs”.
Queen Lebogang Lekotoko of NDS Chefs Academy, Vereeniging: The school has introduced a blended learning programme, with theory conducted online via Zoom and students attending practical classes with all the Covid-19 protocols in place at the academy.
Louise Oldham of Chefs Training & Innovation Academy: If required, the school has developed an online portal for theory classes, but all campuses - Centurion, Durban, Nelspruit and Stellenbosch - are now open for theory and practical training in smaller groups.
Chef Jackie Cameron of the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine, KZN Midlands: The school only takes a maximum of 15 students per year, so social distancing was easy to implement. During hard lockdown, students completed the culinary arts and pastry theory modules online.