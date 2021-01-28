Shocked at the price of fresh ginger? Try these cooking substitutes instead

If you can’t get your hands on fresh ginger, or it’s too pricey, don't stress: you can replace its unique flavour in your cooking with these substitutes:

DRIED GINGER

Not the ground variety that comes in a bottle, these are the dried ginger roots you'll find in boxes on the spice shelf in the supermarket.

These knobbly shrivelled “sticks” may look like something ready to be binned, but the dehydration actually intensifies the flavour of the spice.