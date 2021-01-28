Shocked at the price of fresh ginger? Try these cooking substitutes instead
Fresh ginger is in short supply and frightfully expensive at the moment. Here's how to get by without it
The perceived immune-boosting properties of ginger have made it a much sought-after item during the pandemic. This, coupled with the fact it’s out of season, is to blame for the soaring prices and low stock of fresh ginger on local supermarket shelves.
TimesLIVE reports that consumers are being charged as much as R480/kg for fresh ginger, and that the Competition Commission has noted with “great concern information doing rounds on social media regarding ginger prices”.
DID YOU KNOW?
Fresh ginger can be successfully frozen. If it's a big root, break it into smaller pieces, then pack it in a plastic bag and seal. Use from frozen by peeling, then grating or slicing.
If you can’t get your hands on fresh ginger, or it’s too pricey, don't stress: you can replace its unique flavour in your cooking with these substitutes:
DRIED GINGER
Not the ground variety that comes in a bottle, these are the dried ginger roots you'll find in boxes on the spice shelf in the supermarket.
These knobbly shrivelled “sticks” may look like something ready to be binned, but the dehydration actually intensifies the flavour of the spice.
They take me back to my childhood, when fresh ginger was a bit of a rarity, and my mother would use the dried version as the foundation of her homemade ginger beer.
Don’t be tempted to peel the dried roots, instead break off as much as you need. It's essential to check the best before date on the packaging before purchasing, or before using it if it's been lingering at the back of your spice rack, as old spices are less potent. If it still has a strong aroma, it’s usable. If not, discard it and replace with a new box.
GROUND GINGER
Versatile and convenient, the beauty of this dried and finely ground form of the spice is that it can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes. As a rule of thumb, replace every 3-4 teaspoons of fresh ginger required in a dish with 1 teaspoon of ground ginger.
If your bottle of ground ginger has been on your spice rack for as long as you can remember, check the date on the bottle before using — if it's past its best it will have lost its intense flavour.
GALANGAL
Galangal is not ginger, though they are closely related and look somewhat similar. It's also more expensive and not as commonly found in stores as ginger.
It is often said the two are interchangeable in dishes, though they offer completely different flavours. Whereas ginger has a fresh peppery taste, galangal has a piney taste some describe as a menthol flavour.
Galangal is a tougher root than ginger and used like a cinnamon stick, where slices added to a dish for its unique flavour are removed before serving, because of its tough woody texture.
HOW TO GROW YOUR OWN FRESH GINGER — IT'S EASY!
Find a fresh piece of ginger that is sprouting, plant in a pot about 1cm under the soil and place on your kitchen windowsill. Water when dry, and soon it will sprout green leaves.
When you require ginger, lightly pick off a piece of the ginger root and wash it well before using.