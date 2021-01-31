Soul food: Following recipes exactly is a delicious way stay sane in lockdown

Through the practice of honouring recipes by following them to a T, I've fallen in love with cooking and eating all over again, says chef Jess Brodie

Most nights I cook like anyone else, casting a hopeful eye over the contents of the fridge, flipping through the mental library of recipes in the hopes that the aforementioned fridge contents yield a semi-balanced meal.



I cook fast and with confidence, and my professional training as a chef means that the food always tastes good, but recently these meals leave me full — but unsatisfied...