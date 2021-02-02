Craving carbs? Three yummy pasta bakes to warm you on a wet day

When it seems the rain will never let up, those of us in the TimesLIVE office crave carbs, carbs and more carbs.

While a plate of pasta would certainly hit the spot, there’s a simple way to up its ranking on the comfort food scale from a seven to a 10. All you have to do is tumble the noodles and sauce into a greased casserole dish, top it with grated cheese and bake it in the oven until it is golden brown and bubbling.

If the thought of doing so makes your mouth water, try our easy recipes for a scrumptious tuna lasagne and crowd-pleasing mince and cheese pasta bake: