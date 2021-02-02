Food

Craving carbs? Three yummy pasta bakes to warm you on a wet day

Try our easy recipes for a scrumptious tuna lasagne, crowd-pleasing mince and cheese pasta bake and a novel chicken and pasta pie

02 February 2021 - 12:34 By Toni Jaye Singer
From left: tuna lasagne, mince and cheese pasta bake, and chicken and pasta pie.
From left: tuna lasagne, mince and cheese pasta bake, and chicken and pasta pie.
Image: Lucky Star, Sean Calitz and Rolene Prinsloo

When it seems the rain will never let up, those of us in the TimesLIVE office crave carbs, carbs and more carbs.

While a plate of pasta would certainly hit the spot, there’s a simple way to up its ranking on the comfort food scale from a seven to a 10. All you have to do is tumble the noodles and sauce into a greased casserole dish, top it with grated cheese and bake it in the oven until it is golden brown and bubbling.

If the thought of doing so makes your mouth water, try our easy recipes for a scrumptious tuna lasagne and crowd-pleasing mince and cheese pasta bake:

RECIPE | Tuna lasagne

This comforting pasta dish can be made with canned pilchards, if you prefer
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Mince and cheese pasta bake

A delicious variation on crowd-pleasing beef lasagne
Lifestyle
3 years ago

For the ultimate wet weather carb fest, double up on the starch by adding a pastry topping to your pasta bake, as we've done with our novel chicken and pasta pie:

RECIPE | Chicken and pasta pie

A mashup of two of the world's best comfort foods, this pasta bake is topped with a crisp puff pastry lid
Lifestyle
3 years ago

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The history of macaroni and cheese is as complex as the dish is easy to make

Macaroni and cheese is such a popular comfort food that many nations regard it as their own - even if the recipe varies slightly from place to place, ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Supper sorted thanks to Jamie Oliver's speedy five-ingredient pastas

These quick and easy vegetarian pastas are sure to impress your quaranteam at dinner time
Lifestyle
9 months ago

RECIPE | Mascarpone and roasted tomato penne

A simple, speedy recipe for a decadent pasta dish from Natasha Sideris, the owner of Tasha's
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 31 to February 6 2021 Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Travel
  3. Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour Travel
  4. Keto meals made easy: three terrific low-carb, high-fat recipes Food
  5. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores