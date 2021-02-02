LOL! Nandos has the streets in meltdown mode with cheeky Covid-19 vaccine chips ad
Fast-food chain Nando's has poked fun at conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, leaving social media users in stitches.
The company has often been on the mark with their adverts and during the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine in SA on Monday dropped a cheeky message about chips.
“The government isn't trying to put chips in you, but we are,” the advert on social media read.
One of the chief conspiracy theories around the vaccine has been that it may be used to insert microchips into citizens that could track their movements or alter their DNA.
Nandos said it liked to “keep conspiracies out of the kitchen”.
We like to keep conspiracies out of the kitchen. #VaccineforSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1HnEOGu5Pw— NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 1, 2021
The advert quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section of Nando's post on Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction.
While many thought the ad was funny, others asked Nandos to reveal their “sauces”.
Here are some of the reactions:
