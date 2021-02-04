Food

Get a celeb chef to help you woo your Valentine: Six fab presents for foodies

If you're in love with a food lover, we've got great ideas of what you can gift them this Valentine's Day

Hilary Biller Columnist
04 February 2021 - 08:23
Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen at work. File photo.
Image: Supplied

My father would have said celebrating Valentine’s Day is all a lot of commercial claptrap. Yes, frivolous it may be, but in bleak Covid times reminding that special person in your life that you love them is perhaps more important than ever.

A simple card, homemade cake or special meal won't go amiss, but if you fancy adding a token of your appreciation, here are some great gift ideas:

Zola Nene is the author of the cookbooks 'Simply Zola' and 'Simply Delicious'. File photo.
Image: Supplied

1. STAR POWER

With a number of local A-listers on their books, celebrity engagement platform myFanPark can help you impress with a sprinkling of star power.

Top of the list must be the opportunity to get celeb chef Zola Nene (R329) or SA's first Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen (R1,345) to record a personalised Valentine's Day video message for the love of your life.

Purchase online at myfanpark.com; use the promo code MYLOVE to get a 10% discount up until February 14.

2. DONUT YOU LOVE IT?

Supersize your Valentine's Day surprise by opting for a Giant Love Doughnut or even a dozen from Harck & Heart. Iced in an array of bright colours, they come complete with cutie pie messages piped on top and cost R29 each (excluding delivery). Order online at harckandheart.co.za; they deliver nationwide.

3. CHEERS TO YOU

Now that the latest booze ban has been lifted, you can raise a toast to Valentine's Day with a gin and tonic. The Mood 12 Mini Gins Collection Box features dinky bottles from SA's favourite distillers, each of which is accessed through a perforated door — such fun! It's priced at R399 (excl delivery) from Yuppiechef.com

Mood 12 Mini Gins Collection Box from Yuppiechef.com
Mood 12 Mini Gins Collection Box from Yuppiechef.com
Image: Supplied
6 cup tiered heart tray from Le Creuset.
6 cup tiered heart tray from Le Creuset.
4. SWEET HEARTS

A piece of much-coveted Le Creuset cookware is not only a gift for your loved one, but for you too — you'll be able to enjoy eating all the delicious fare they make with it. For Valentine's Day check out their Heart Collection which includes things like a 16cm heart-shaped skillet (R1,499) and a 6 cup tiered heart-shaped muffin/cupcake tray (R549). See lecreuset.co.za

5. LET A PRIVATE CHEF PLAN YOUR ROMANTIC DINNER 

Cooking a gourmet dinner is so easy with UCook's meal kits. All you've got to do is pick a dish and all the fresh seasonal groceries you'll need to make it will be delivered to your door. The ingredients come conveniently pre-measured and you'll get an all-important recipe to guide you to success.

UCook has teamed up with celeb chef Neill Anthony, host of the cooking show Private Chef, to create some delicious dinner options for Valentine's Day including ostrich steaks with truffled roasties and a posh pea risotto. Order soonest online at ucook.co.za to make the cut off date for delivery on February 14 or 15 (area dependent).

6. MY PUNNY VALENTINE

Celebrate the food of love with a beautifully-packed hamper of the sweetest gourmet fare from The Turquoise Squirrel Patisserie. Think quirky love-pun-inspired macaroons (R350 for a box of six), cute hugs and kisses biscuits (R290 for a box of six) and more. Available for collection at select locations in Gauteng. Check out @turquoisesquirrelpatisserie on Instagram for more information.

