Local entrepreneur puts the U in SA with her American-style corn dogs

And so the seed for a new business was planted. Akinlabi and her husband opened Browns Foods in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, and started producing corn dogs that same year. Today the factory employs 57 people.

The novice soon learnt that converting a home recipe into a commercial product isn’t as simple as it sounds and sought expert advice to help get the company off the ground.

“I firmly believe there was a higher power involved in this journey because after meeting one expert we’d be led to another and it all fell into place,” says Akinlabi.

Why Browns Foods? “We had to find a name that was comforting, one that reminded one of home cooking and my idea of a [fictional] Mrs Brown met those criteria.”

Lockdown, though challenging, didn’t deter the Akinlabis’ enthusiasm, even though the funding they’d applied for didn’t materialise.

Not one to give up, Akinlabi said her resilience stems from growing up with four brothers. “What the boys did, I did, from climbing trees, hopping over walls, anything, nothing ever deterred me.”

THE TASTE TEST

So do the corn dogs from Brown Foods live up to expectations? Though three flavours are available — Awesome Original, Creamy Cheese and Jalapeño Cheese — it’s always best to start with an original.

Packed frozen, the corn dogs are fully cooked and made with 100% chicken meat. Looking at them lined up like perfect soldiers in the box, I can see the attraction: food on a stick is always fun and easy to eat.