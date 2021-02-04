What's cooking this week: Cape Town's flavour captured in a coffee pod

If Johannesburg was a cup of coffee, what would it taste like? Robust and strong. And Durban? Perhaps a little more on the mellow side. As for the Mother City, well you can taste it for yourself, thanks to Nespresso.

The global coffee company has taken half a dozen of “some of the world’s most admired cities” and matched each to a special blend to create their new Envivo Lungo World Explorations capsule range.

So what does a cup of Cape Town taste like? It's “bold and full of character”, says Nespresso.

Brand ambassador Yassir Corpataux elaborates: “Cape Town Envivo Lungo perfectly reflects SA’s coffee tradition. Not only does its taste profile and intensity express the richness of Cape Town, its culture and lifestyle, but it also mirrors its coffee heritage and how South Africans tend to enjoy their coffee — a blend of Arabica and Robusta, enjoyed long and with milk.”

It’s a clever marketing tool, albeit a little bold to sum up a city’s coffee culture in a couple of words.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week: