Food

What's cooking this week: Cape Town's flavour captured in a coffee pod

Our food editor dishes on Nespresso's new Envivo Lungo World Explorations capsule range

Hilary Biller Columnist
04 February 2021 - 08:29
Nespresso Cape Town Envivo Lungo is said to be ‘bold and full of character'.
Nespresso Cape Town Envivo Lungo is said to be ‘bold and full of character'.
Image: Supplied/Nespresso

If Johannesburg was a cup of coffee, what would it taste like? Robust and strong. And Durban? Perhaps a little more on the mellow side. As for the Mother City, well you can taste it for yourself, thanks to Nespresso.

The global coffee company has taken half a dozen of “some of the world’s most admired cities” and matched each to a special blend to create their new Envivo Lungo World Explorations capsule range.

So what does a cup of Cape Town taste like? It's “bold and full of character”, says Nespresso.

Brand ambassador Yassir Corpataux elaborates: “Cape Town Envivo Lungo perfectly reflects SA’s coffee tradition. Not only does its taste profile and intensity express the richness of Cape Town, its culture and lifestyle, but it also mirrors its coffee heritage and how South Africans tend to enjoy their coffee — a blend of Arabica and Robusta, enjoyed long and with milk.”

It’s a clever marketing tool, albeit a little bold to sum up a city’s coffee culture in a couple of words.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

Get a celeb chef to help you woo your Valentine: Six fab presents for foodies

If you're in love with a food lover, we've got great ideas of what you can gift them this Valentine's Day
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Keto for beginners: How to turn your body into a fat-burning machine

What's the science behind this trendy diet? Which foods can you eat? Larina Robinson answers all these questions and more
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Local entrepreneur puts the U in SA with her American-style corn dogs

Mabel Akinlabi of Browns Foods turned her child's birthday party snack into a growing business.
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Keto meals made easy: three terrific low-carb, high-fat recipes

Just the thought of having these lamb koftas with spiced yoghurt, Tex Mex pork or Asian fishcakes for dinner is enough to get our mouths watering
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour

The Organic Experience will make you rethink the notion that downtown Johannesburg is a cold concrete jungle
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Suffering from 'end of booze ban' babalaas? Try these hangover cures

Sort yourself out with one of these sips
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. LOL! Nandos has the streets in meltdown mode with cheeky Covid-19 vaccine chips ... Food
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Travel
  3. Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour Travel
  4. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Keto meals made easy: three terrific low-carb, high-fat recipes Food

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...