Food

Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess!

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
05 February 2021 - 08:30
Tito Mboweni hinted at releasing a cookbook.
Tito Mboweni hinted at releasing a cookbook.
Image: Esa Alexander

The social media streets were in a mess on Thursday evening when Tito Mboweni posted a snap of a cookbook that many thought hinted at him dropping his own

The book, entitled Tito's Cookbook, was written by Anja Drulovic and features recipes from some of the dinners former Yugoslavia president Josip Broz Tito held with diplomats, celebrities and royals.

Mboweni often shares pictures of his homemade dinners on social media, becoming the butt of jokes for his culinary skills. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi once threw shade at his chicken, while Idols SA judge Somizi offered to be his assistant in the kitchen.

Many saw Mboweni's latest post as a hint that the avid “chef” would soon be taking over our kitchens with a cookbook of his own.

Soon the TL was flooded with jokes about the cookbook and advice on what not to include.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

