Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess!
The social media streets were in a mess on Thursday evening when Tito Mboweni posted a snap of a cookbook that many thought hinted at him dropping his own
The book, entitled Tito's Cookbook, was written by Anja Drulovic and features recipes from some of the dinners former Yugoslavia president Josip Broz Tito held with diplomats, celebrities and royals.
Mboweni often shares pictures of his homemade dinners on social media, becoming the butt of jokes for his culinary skills. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi once threw shade at his chicken, while Idols SA judge Somizi offered to be his assistant in the kitchen.
Many saw Mboweni's latest post as a hint that the avid “chef” would soon be taking over our kitchens with a cookbook of his own.
Soon the TL was flooded with jokes about the cookbook and advice on what not to include.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
I'm sure Table of content looks like this.— L E A D E R S H I P ❁ (@Realsoulkaay) February 4, 2021
How to cut garlic......... Page 1
How to mix 🐠 nd 🍅.... Page 2 pic.twitter.com/ptublE4P3r
Dear Minister— Mahlomola (@PasemSi) February 5, 2021
A cook book with one recipe is akin to buying an academic regalia before you write the final exams.
Recipe ~ Philchards Philchards Philchards Garlic Garlic Garlic the End— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) February 4, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Congratulations Minister for publishing the "thinnest " Cookbook 👏👏👏👏👏👏— Mahlomola (@PasemSi) February 5, 2021
Khoveze first recipe kaloku Mtitwana sibone pic.twitter.com/2byGDopWnd— Awodwa (@AwodimpleA) February 4, 2021
I'll need to build one more outside toilet and a lot of toilet paper before getting this book. pic.twitter.com/nCobSouJrQ— Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) February 5, 2021
Levels wena Tito levels 😂 😂 😂 😂 when are you launching, I want those recipes. pic.twitter.com/xAJZVFmiQa— Yvonne (@Yvonne_Less) February 5, 2021
Wena cooking 🥘 🧑🍳 book minister 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/0Qlyjs7bRr— Moriski🇿🇦Public Postponer✊🏽 (@SelloTsebe) February 5, 2021
Im sure this cookbook is about how to cook using 20 garlics, 15 onions, 10 tomatoes and one chicken mixed with one tin of pilchards pic.twitter.com/XbuRTNTTlI— Wandile Ntuli✌🏻 (@Wandile_Ntulie) February 4, 2021
I’m sure that book is only having one page, you don’t need many pages for only pilchards💁♀️💁♀️ pic.twitter.com/coTEUA8dHp— Tuelo (@Tuelo41690949) February 4, 2021
Tito trying to cook decent food 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X50bTVxroo— Mabunda (@Mabunda62808954) February 4, 2021