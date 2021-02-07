Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on why she opened an eatery during a pandemic

The famous foodie dishes on her new venture, Siba The Restaurant, at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town

Never far from the news, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana has enticed both local and international viewers with her TV show Siba's Table, which is broadcast on Food Network in more than 130 countries around the world.



Her cookbook, Welcome to My Table, is a bestseller, she recently launched another recipe book targeted at kids (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2020-11-19-whats-cooking-this-week-celeb-chef-siba-mtongana-debuts-kids-cookbook/), and she shares her busy life — she's mom to four young children — on social media. And if that's not enough, Mtongana recently opened Siba The Restaurant, a pop-up collaboration with Sun International Table Bay hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town...