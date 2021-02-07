Restaurant Review

Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it

Siba The Restaurant has popped up at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town. Jackie May pops in for a taste test

Let me begin with the ending. Pudding. We did it. We cleared our plates. This is an important piece of information considering the portions of food we were served for the already famous #SibaSundayLunch, a "South African-inspired seven-colour Sunday lunch served family style".



Now, let's get to the beginning. I arrived at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town on a misty Sunday to review Siba The Restaurant, celeb chef Siba Mtongana's first pop-up eatery. It was empty except for a man wearing a MaXhosa Africa mask working on his laptop...