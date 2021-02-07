Food

Restaurant Review

Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it

Siba The Restaurant has popped up at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town. Jackie May pops in for a taste test

07 February 2021 - 00:03 By Jackie May

Let me begin with the ending. Pudding. We did it. We cleared our plates. This is an important piece of information considering the portions of food we were served for the already famous #SibaSundayLunch, a "South African-inspired seven-colour Sunday lunch served family style".

Now, let's get to the beginning. I arrived at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town on a misty Sunday to review Siba The Restaurant, celeb chef Siba Mtongana's first pop-up eatery. It was empty except for a man wearing a MaXhosa Africa mask working on his laptop...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Home & Gardening
  3. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food
  4. 'Sound of Music' patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91 Lifestyle
  5. 'It was controlled utter f****** chaos' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...