RECIPE | Drunk and Hungry Noodles

Award-winning foodie Hein van Tonder shares the eponymous recipe from his e-cookbook. It's a flavourful Asian dish which he says is easy, quick and hits the spot

In 2015 accountant Hein van Tonder swapped his calculator for food. A regular contributor to Sunday Times Lifestyle's Food pages — because we just love his stuff — Van Tonder has the knack of putting together easy-to-make home recipes that look like a million dollars; recipes that inspire one to drop everything and dash to the kitchen.



Today Van Tonder is an award-winning photographer, one of SA's top food stylists and videographers, and is known for his popular blog @Heinstirred. ..