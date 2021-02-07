Food

RECIPE | Drunk and Hungry Noodles

Award-winning foodie Hein van Tonder shares the eponymous recipe from his e-cookbook. It's a flavourful Asian dish which he says is easy, quick and hits the spot

07 February 2021 - 12:00 By Hilary Biller

In 2015 accountant Hein van Tonder swapped his calculator for food. A regular contributor to Sunday Times Lifestyle's Food pages — because we just love his stuff — Van Tonder has the knack of putting together easy-to-make home recipes that look like a million dollars; recipes that inspire one to drop everything and dash to the kitchen.

Today Van Tonder is an award-winning photographer, one of SA's top food stylists and videographers, and is known for his popular blog @Heinstirred. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  3. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 7 to 13 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...