Why Blank Bottle mysteriously leaves the wine type off their vino labels

SA winemaker Pieter Walser is taking Robert Louis Stevenson’s assertion that ‘wine is bottled poetry’ to an entirely new level

Now that the alcohol ban has been lifted and we're allowed to indulge in a bit of wine with dinner, winemaker Pieter Walser of Blank Bottle (https://blankbottle.co.za/) wants people to say: "Ahh, what is this?" when tasting his wines for the first time. "I want them to ask questions."



He admits that all of his wines contain flaws of some description — but those flaws are often the entry point to telling a compelling story...