Does TikTok’s viral baked feta pasta live up to the hype? We tried it

WE TRIED IT

As someone who loves pasta so much I married an Italian, I didn’t need much prompting to give Häyrinen’s recipe a go.

I had most of the ingredients on hand except for the cherry tomatoes, and had to try three different supermarkets to find them. A coincidence or is #uunifetapasta taking off in SA?

Assembling the dish was as ridiculously easy as it looked in the #bakedfetapasta videos I had seen on social media.

As someone who tends to use very little added fat when cooking, I did wince when I saw the amount of olive oil required: half a cup of the stuff felt a bit excessive — and yes, I know that it is a healthy monounsaturated fat, but my hips don’t.

Judging from one of Häyrinen’s Instagram Live videos, I’m not the only person who seemed to think so. That said, she explained that lots of oil was needed to stop the tomatoes from drying out, so into the dish it went.

One of the pros of this recipe is that it took roughly the same amount of time to bake the sauce as it did to cook my pasta al dente, making it a quick and convenient dinner option.

The end result was delicious. The zing of the chilli — I used particularly hot ones — helped to cut through some of the richness of the creamy, salty melted feta. Though tender, the cherry tomatoes still retained their shape, adding some welcome texture to the dish, and I particularly enjoyed the slight char these had developed after roasting in the oven.

Overall, I did find the pasta a tad oily for my liking, as did my husband, so next time I’d use less oil.

And yes, it is worth making a second time — provided I can get my hands on more cherry tomatoes.