Food

Baked beans on Weetabix, anyone? Twitter can't stomach this unusual combo

11 February 2021 - 14:00
Baked beans on Weetabix for breakfast, anyone?
Image: Weetabix/Twitter

UK cereal brand Weetabix has social media buzzing after suggesting a rather unusual food combo: its cereal biscuits topped with Heinz baked beans.

Taking to Twitter this week, Weetabix teased a variety of different options that would go better with its biscuits at breakfast.

However, it was the combination of baked beans that had social media doing a double take.

“Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix?” said the brand.

The combo is meant to serve “breakfast with a twist”.

The viral tweet garnered more than 20,000 comments and was shared around the platform more than 99,000 times.

Twitter users - including Tinder, KFC and Nando's - gave the combo a “hell no”.

The US Embassy in London said that the pairing was “not the US-UK collaboration we were hoping for”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:

