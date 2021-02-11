Baked beans on Weetabix, anyone? Twitter can't stomach this unusual combo
UK cereal brand Weetabix has social media buzzing after suggesting a rather unusual food combo: its cereal biscuits topped with Heinz baked beans.
Taking to Twitter this week, Weetabix teased a variety of different options that would go better with its biscuits at breakfast.
Brighten up your breakfast this morning with this colourful creation from @alphafoodie. Simply top Weetabix Chocolate with yoghurt, fresh berries and edible flowers! 🍇 🌈 #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/ZUZxuT1pM7— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 3, 2021
You, me, and Oatibix Flakes… 🥰🌹 One week left until #ValentinesDay! #HaveYouHadYours pic.twitter.com/5koQsBm2pO— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 7, 2021
Love it or hate it, we've gone there! Weetabix can be enjoyed all sorts of ways, so here's @Marmite on a buttered bix. We reckon, one of our best pairings yet. What do you think? #LoveItOrHateIt 🙋🏼♀️ #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/nj0groruR3— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 8, 2021
While we're upping the breakfast ante... would you pour @innocent over Weetabix for a fruity hit? Milk is so 2020 🥛 #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix https://t.co/eiSgots7H5 pic.twitter.com/a3lKdkEnaX— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
However, it was the combination of baked beans that had social media doing a double take.
“Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix?” said the brand.
The combo is meant to serve “breakfast with a twist”.
Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
The viral tweet garnered more than 20,000 comments and was shared around the platform more than 99,000 times.
Twitter users - including Tinder, KFC and Nando's - gave the combo a “hell no”.
The US Embassy in London said that the pairing was “not the US-UK collaboration we were hoping for”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:
This is not the 🇺🇸🇬🇧 collaboration we were hoping for.... https://t.co/HNoQJK9lMy— U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) February 9, 2021
Hey @MensHealthUK, add one of these on top of your @Weetabix and you're good to go 👌 pic.twitter.com/bksPrQLvZO— Heinz (@HeinzUK) February 9, 2021
We're almost scared to ask what the verdict on pineapple on Weetabix may be...— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention.— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021
@KFC_UKI seeing as all rules are out the window... fancy a gravy-filled doughnut?— Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) February 9, 2021
Watch out, there's going to be heaps of Weetabix and Beanz coming through your checkouts soon…— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
We have had a few comments from members of the public asking how we are going to respond to this incident.— Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) February 9, 2021
It is clearly a crime without a doubt but we won't be visiting their headquarters in Burton Latimer just yet as the Crimes Against Breakfast Act doesn't exist...
💎 Rare Achievement Unlocked 💎— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) February 9, 2021
literally the worst thing we've ever seen.