Eat your heart out: Simple recipes for a special Valentine’s Day dinner

Champagne float, braised lamb shanks and Turkish Delight pavlova may sound like a fancy restaurant menu, but with these easy recipes from Jan Kohler, you too can cook like a chef this Valentine’s Day.

Kohler, a mom of three and avid entertainer, loves to delight her guests with her clever cooking. In her new cookbook, Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes, she reveals how even inexperienced cooks can create delicious meals and treats without having to stress or spend hours in the kitchen.