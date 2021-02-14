Fehmz Mocktails founder wants to give non-alcoholic sips 'their own glory'

Lately, people have had to go without booze and now some of them aren't going back. Fehmida Jordaan, founder of Fehmz Mocktails, is on a mission to ensure that, for those happy to have ditched the hangover, non-alcoholic drinks of great creativity and variety can fill the gap.



In 2015 Jordaan, out of necessity, established what would become her labour of love. As a Muslim, she had limited libations to enjoy. It's haram (forbidden) for her to consume alcohol, but she still wanted to have exciting concoctions to quench her thirst...