Four new eateries that are livening up the Cape food scene

After the past 11 months of lockdowns and booze bans, restaurateurs could be forgiven for tying up their knife rolls for good. But chefs are nothing if not a hardy lot, and a handful of gutsy Cape cooks are bucking the trend with reinvented restaurants that deserve your time and money.

1. LOCAL

Restaurateur Liam Tomlin has been one of the restaurant industry’s most vocal opponents of curfews and alcohol bans, and little wonder: with five restaurants to fill, he’s a chef with plenty of skin in the game. And now he’s doubling down as the driving force behind Local at Heritage Square, a large communal eating and retail space in this historic corner of the city centre.