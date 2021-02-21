IN PICS | Meet the chef with the roadside restaurant

When work began to dry up for a fine-dining chef and his partner thanks to the lockdowns, the young couple donned chef’s whites, packed cooler bags with breakfast and took to the streets to feed the passing trade — and themselves. Photographer Sebabatso Mosamo took the pictures and wrote the words

It would be easy to drive past Simphiwe Mzindle without a second glance on the busy streets of Fontainebleau in Randburg, Johannesburg. Usually you will find him leaning against the pole of a large blue and yellow banner bearing the name of a plumbing factory. Then you notice what makes him stand out — the black and white chef’s outfit he wears, complete with chef’s hat.



At his feet is a small cooler bag and on top of that an array of food and drink, ready to sell to customers, many of whom work in factories in the area and pick up breakfast on their way to work. Some have become regulars. Mzindle is armed with a small sling-bag carrying sanitiser, which he whips out before and after serving his customers...