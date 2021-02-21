Restaurant reviews
Is opening an eatery in a pandemic foolhardy or smart? Restaurateurs weigh in
The owners of two new Joburg eateries, Toasted and Embarc, give us their take as we sample their food
21 February 2021 - 00:02
TOASTED
The intrigue of Marea Lewis's eatery, Toasted, is that it's hidden and part of the journey is finding it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.