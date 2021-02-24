Recipe
From oven to table in 30 minutes: how to make cheesy low-carb rolls
Ready, steady, bake! This quick and easy recipe is great for banters
24 February 2021 - 08:41
In their cookbook Banting: 7 Day Meal Plans (Quivertree, R350), authors Rita Venter, Natalie Lawson and Kim Blom share this quick and easy recipe for low-carb rolls that can be whipped up in half an hour.
Made from almond flour, cheese and ground flax seed, they are great for those who are banting, avoiding carbs or have gluten intolerance.
30 MINUTE ROLLS RECIPE
Makes: 6 rolls
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) cream cheese
250ml (1 cup) mozzarella cheese, grated
1 egg
250ml (1 cup) almond flour
60ml (¼ cup) ground golden flax seed (rather grind fresh because flax goes rancid very quickly. You can use your coffee grinder.)
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
¼ tsp salt
Method:
- Combine the cheeses and melt in the microwave for about 1½ minutes on high.
- Stir them together until smooth.
- Add the egg, making sure it is incorporated into the cheese.
- Add the rest of ingredients and knead into a dough.
- Shape the dough into six small balls.
- Bake at 200°C in the oven for 20 minutes.