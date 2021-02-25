Gulp! How much cash you could save by buying local wine in a box vs bottle

Where papsaks were once considered the poor relation of bottled wines, their popularity is on the rise.

In fact, a report released by the SA Wine Industry recently showed that box wines had outsold bottles for the first time in 2020.

Gone are the days of generic “dry red” or “dry white” - boxed wine has evolved and consumers are now also able to choose between variety specific offerings like chenin blanc or shiraz, says Fiona McDonald, the former editor of WINE magazine.

“When you have a retailer like Woolworths convincing top producers such as Diemersdal, Haute Cabriere, Kleine Zalze and Beyerskloof to do a range of bag-in-box (BIB) wines offering name recognition, great wine and great price allied with ease of access, it’s a winning formula,” she says.

“I foresee more producers going this route.”