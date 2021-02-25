What's cooking this week: Lay's Salt & Vinegar crisps are back but not for good

What is it about salt and vinegar flavouring — and particularly on chips — that makes it so addictive?

Such is our love of this classic combination that Mzansi lobbied to have PepsiCo bring back Lay’s Salt & Vinegar potato chips after they discontinued them in February 2020.

Thanks to the power (and persistence) of the people, a year later this snack is back on shelves, which has caused much rejoicing on social media.