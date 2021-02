What's cooking this week: Lay's Salt & Vinegar crisps are back but not for good

Be warned though, these crisps are a “limited edition” says Lay’s marketing director Agnes Kitololo, so stock up while you can.

The next time you tear open a packet, ask the person you're sharing them with to ponder this: if you splash vinegar on slap chips it makes them soggy, so how come this doesn’t happen with crisps?

The answer is that the vinegar (acetic acid) is sprayed on to maltodextrin, a flavourless powder made from starch, which is dried and used to flavour crisps thus giving them that distinctive taste without the moisture.

As for why salt and vinegar is so beloved in SA, I leave you with this thought: these same flavourings are used to make another of our favourite snacks, biltong.

To preserve the raw meat, it’s steeped in a mixture of salt and vinegar overnight before being spiced and hung out to dry.