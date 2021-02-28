Braai vs hibachi: We pit the SA classic against a trendy Japanese table grill

Which flame griller makes for the best tasting food?

This taste test wasn't meant to be anything scientific, just a bit of fun after friends, great foodies, raved about the food cooked on their new Japanese hibachi, a table-top portable rectangular griller.



It also happens to be — as MasterChef Australia fans will know — last season's most-used appliance on the show...