Burger, chips and a Coke for SA solo paddler Zirk Botha as he makes it safely to Brazil

A Coke, burger and chips were the first meal for extreme adventurer Zirk Botha, who rowed from Cape Town to Brazil.

The ex-naval officer completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing on his boat “Ratel”, from SA to Brazil in a record 70 days, covering a total distance of 7,200km. Botha was rowing for the planet and sustainable development.

After leaving Cape Town on December 19, Botha rowed into the small bay of Buzios, just north of Rio de Janeiro, at 3.45am on Saturday, SA time.

After recuperating in Buzios on Saturday, he rowed on to Cabo Frio on Sunday to receive a welcome at the original Rio de Janeiro Yacht Club. He was escorted in by a flotilla of boats and welcomed by locals, dignitaries and media.

Ironically, none of Botha's SA family or friends could be at the finish, as South Africans are currently blocked from entering Brazil, due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

In completing the south transatlantic crossing, he has set world records as the first person to row the route alone and unsupported by any safety craft, and for the fastest row on the Cape to Rio route.