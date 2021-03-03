Two mouth-watering kebab recipes that won’t break the bank

Munching on a kebab offers a fun way to eat and a more legit way of eating with one’s fingers as you navigate your way around the morsels on the stick.

Kebabs are also a great way of stretching the good stuff, namely the protein, without anyone feeling short-changed or compromising on quality.

A good crowd food, around the world sticks have been incorporated into different cultures.

The Thais do it deliciously with satay, or slivers of marinated chicken threaded onto bamboo sticks and dipped into a spicy peanut sauce.

The Portuguese favour espetada, chunks of beef marinated in wine, dipped in salt and skewered on a bay tree stick and cooked over the flames.

Closer to home who can resist a sosatie, cubes of lamb and the fat marinated in a curry sauce sweetened with apricot jam, threaded onto a wooden skewer and cooked over the coals.

The beauty of a kebab is that you can use almost any ingredients — think prawns, chicken, calamari, cubes of firm white fish and vegetables.

Hilary Biller shares two ideas.

PORK OR BEEF STEAK KEBABS

Makes: 4-6

Ingredients:

8 wooden or bamboo sticks

400g pork (or beef) steak, cut into blocks

1 punnet button mushrooms

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

3 -4 baby marrows, sliced in chunks

8 cocktail tomatoes, not the tiny ones

½ chorizo sausage, sliced into chunks, optional though it adds to the juiciness

Oil

Marinade:

1 clove of garlic, crushed

2cm piece of ginger, finely grated

60ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

5- 10ml (1-2 tsp) chilli sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) chutney

Rind and juice of 1 small orange or 60ml (¼ cup) fresh orange juice

Method: