Proud Mary brings some glitz to the Joburg food scene

The latest project by restaurateurs Gary Hollywood and Warren Murley — previously behind La Boqueria — together with an eclectic creative team, takes shape in the form of Proud Mary: a glitzy new eatery and wine bar in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg.

On the ground floor of The Bank, the suburb’s latest multipurpose development (and soon to be home of SA’s first Voco hotel), is where you’ll find this exciting new venture.

The building’s black and face brick facade gives way to contrasting tones of oxblood, teal and emerald, which together with textures of plush fabrics, natural wood finishes, terrazzo and brass harks back to New York’s golden age.

The team worked closely with interior architect Enrike de Villiers to create a space that manages to be trendy yet timeless, offering diners a sense of luxurious escapism that is as chic as it is comfortable.