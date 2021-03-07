Meet the restaurateur

If it's not wow, it's not on the menu - Bespokery owner Nadia Singh

Singh tells us how sustainable sourcing, quality ingredients and a leafy pavement atmosphere are all key ingredients at the eatery in Parkview, Joburg

This is a first restaurant for me and my husband/business partner, Mitesh Pema. The planning started while we were living in Bogotá, Colombia, where Mitesh was working. Bogotá really is a melting pot of influences.



Colombian food is not considered a culinary experience in the same manner as one would think of Peruvian or Mexican food. However, we thoroughly enjoyed our dining experiences there because of the sheer variety of affordable restaurants that consistently delivered good food and great service. We're both lovers of comforting food and restaurant experiences and whenever we went to a restaurant, I would talk about how one day I'd like to have my own...