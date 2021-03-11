Fried chicken four ways: foolproof recipes for a crispy crowd-pleaser
Deep-fried, baked or cooked in an air fryer - no matter how you make it, fried chicken is always a winner.
Here’s how to make this delicious dish with a classic southern-style coating, crunchy Cornflake crust, or give it an Asian or tropical twist:
TASTE OF THE TROPICS
COCONUT FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH MANGO SAUCE
Serves: 6 - 8
For the coconut chicken:
12 chicken breast fillets
500ml (2 cups) orange juice
280g (2 cups) cake flour
4 cloves garlic, crushed
10ml (2 tsp) mixed dried herbs
4 eggs
30ml (2 tbsp) water
200g (2 cups) desiccated coconut, toasted
Vegetable oil for frying
Fresh mango sauce:
2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced
2 spring onions, chopped
Pinch of red chilli flakes (optional)
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar or fresh lime juice
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Slice each chicken breast into six strips. Marinade the strips in orange juice and refrigerate for an hour.
- Season the flour with the garlic and dried herbs.
- Whisk the eggs well with a little water.
- Lay out three containers — one each for the flour mixture, egg wash and coconut.
- Remove the chicken strips from the marinade. Dip each strip first in flour, then the egg wash and finally roll it in the coconut.
- Arrange in single layers on a baking sheet and refrigerate for an hour.
- Deep-fry the chicken strips until golden brown and drain on paper towels.
- For the mango sauce, blitz all the ingredients in a food processor. Adjust seasoning by adding a little more sugar if too sour, or a squeeze of lime if the sauce is too sweet. Sprinkle with extra chilli flakes (if desired) and serve with the coconut chicken strips. - Mari-louis Guy and Callie Maritz
ASIAN FLAVOURS
KOREAN TWICE-FRIED CHICKEN (CHIMAEK)
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
8-12 portions of chicken
30ml (2 tbsp) rice vinegar
2cm piece of fresh ginger, finely grated
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Corn flour
Oil for deep frying
Sauce:
15ml-30ml (1-2 tbsp) crushed garlic
Splash of sesame oil (or use sunflower oil)
45ml (3 tbsp) tomato ketchup
30ml (2 tbsp) chilli paste (you can reduce the quantity for a milder version)
60ml (¼ cup) runny honey or golden syrup
60ml (¼ cup) brown sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) soya sauce
To serve:
20ml (4tsp) sesame seeds or 45ml (3 tbsp) crushed roasted peanuts
Method:
- Place the chicken pieces in a dish. Sprinkle over the vinegar, add the ginger and toss through the portions. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes.
- Sprinkle over corn flour to coat the chicken.
- Half fill a deep pan with enough oil to cover the chicken pieces, and heat until piping hot. When a cube of bread browns in seconds, the oil is hot enough.
- Using tongs, lower half the chicken pieces into the oil and fry five minutes per side. Remove and place on paper towels to cool and drain.
- Repeat with the second batch of chicken.
- Return the first batch to the hot oil and fry for a further five minutes until golden brown.
- Repeat with the second batch of chicken.
- While the chicken is cooking for the second time, prepare the sauce in a small pot. Soften the garlic in the sesame oil before adding the remaining ingredients. Stirring, bring to a simmer for five minutes.
- Place the chicken pieces in a serving dish. Pour over the sauce and, using your fingers, mix to coat the chicken in the sauce.
- Sprinkle over the crushed peanuts or sesame seeds and serve with beer and a large pile of serviettes. — Hilary Biller
SOUTHERN CLASSIC
CRISPY DEEP-FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN
Makes: 8 portions
Ingredients:
1 chicken, portioned or eight chicken pieces
30ml (2 tbsp) salt
Spice mix:
15ml (1 tbsp) smoked or plain paprika
15ml (1 tbsp) ground black pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) ground white pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) garlic powder
15ml (1 tbsp) ground ginger
15ml (1 tbsp) celery salt
15ml (1 tbsp) mustard powder
15ml (1 tbsp) mixed herbs
Other ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) flour
30ml (2 tbsp) corn flour
250ml (1 cup) plain amasi or buttermilk
2 large egg whites, lightly whisked
Oil for deep frying
Method:
- Lay out the chicken pieces on greaseproof paper in a baking tray that will fit in the fridge. Brine the chicken by sprinkling the pieces with half the salt, cover and store in fridge overnight or at least 30 minutes before making up the recipe. This will make the chicken juicy and tender.
- Combine all the ingredients for the spice mix. Sprinkle half the spice mix over the chicken pieces and rub into the flesh. Set aside.
- Set up a dredging station by combining the flour, remaining salt and spice mix in a dish and mix through.
- In another dish — we used a 1-litre rectangular glass Pyrex-style dish — combine the corn flour, amasi and egg whites. Whisk together lightly.
- Pour the oil into a large pan or deep fryer if you have one.
- Coating the chicken is messy work and best done with two forks coating one piece at a time. First dip it into the amasi/buttermilk mixture and ensure it is coated completely. Then dip into the flour mix to coat completely. If you feel it is not coated well repeat the process. Then set aside on a greased or sprayed baking tray and continue with all the chicken portions. With two pieces to go, preheat the oil.
- When the oil is piping hot, you’re ready to start cooking. To test the temperature, drop a piece of bread into the oil and if it browns in 30 seconds it is ready.
- Cook the chicken in batches. Carefully drop in 3-4 pieces of chicken (depending on the size of your pan/fryer) into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on one side. Turn and fry on the other side. It’s not a quick in and out in the oil as the chicken must cook through. The legs and thighs will take longer to cook than the breasts and wings.
- When ready, remove the chicken from the oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel to drain off the excess oil before serving. Delicious with a coleslaw or potato salad. — Hilary Biller
Cook’s note: This fried chicken can also be cooked in the air fryer following the manufacture’s directions for your fryer. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cook half the portions at a time.
BAKED DELIGHT
CRUNCHY BAKED CORNFLAKE-CRUSTED CHICKEN
Makes: 8 portions
Ingredients:
1 chicken, portioned, or 8 chicken pieces
30ml (2 tbsp) salt
5 cups cornflakes
30ml (2 tbsp) corn flour
250ml (1 cup) plain amasi or buttermilk
2 large egg whites, lightly whisked
Spice mix:
15ml (1 tbsp) smoked or plain paprika
15ml (1 tbsp) ground black pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) ground white pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) garlic powder
15ml (1 tbsp) ground ginger
15ml (1 tbsp) celery salt
15ml (1 tbsp) mustard powder
15ml (1 tbsp) mixed herbs
Method:
- Lay out the chicken pieces on greaseproof paper in a baking tray that will fit in the fridge. Brine the chicken by sprinkling the pieces with half the salt, cover and store in fridge overnight or at least 30 minutes before making up the recipe. This will make the chicken juicy and tender.
- Combine all the ingredients for the spice mix. Sprinkle half of it over the chicken pieces and rub into the flesh and set aside.
- Place the cornflakes in a food processor or blender to process until you have crumbs. Don’t make them too fine because you want them to have some texture.
- Set up a dredging station by combining the cornflake mixture with the remaining salt and spice blend in a dish — we used a 1-litre rectangular glass Pyrex-style dish.
- In another dish, combine the corn flour, amasi and egg whites. Whisk together lightly.
- Coating the chicken pieces is messy work and best done with two forks coating one piece of chicken at a time. First dip it into the amasi/buttermilk mixture and ensure it is coated completely, then into the crumb mixture. If you feel it is not coated well, repeat the process. Then set aside on a greased or sprayed baking tray and continue with all the chicken portions.
- Ideally, if you have time, chill the coated chicken in the fridge for 20 minutes before baking. This helps the crumbs stick to the chicken.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Remove the chicken from the fridge and bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown and cooked through. It is better not to turn the chicken as some of the coating falls off. Delicious with a coleslaw or potato salad. — Hilary Biller
Cook’s note: This fried chicken also be cooked in the air fryer following the manufacturer’s directions. Depending on the size and make of the fryer, you may need to cook four portions of chicken at a time.