No mess, no fuss: three hacks to peel fresh mangos

1. SLICE, DICE AND FLIP IT INSIDE OUT

If you’re looking for a quick way to peel and dice a mango, try the “hedgehog” method.

First chop off the mango's two fleshy “cheeks” by cutting lengthwise on either side of the central seed.

Place one of these cheeks peel-side down on a chopping board. Then, without cutting through the skin, cut down and across the flesh creating cubes.

Repeat with the other mango cheek.

At this point you can simply scoop the cubes out of the skin using a spoon.

Alternatively you can flip the mango cheeks inside out so that the cubes stand proud of the skin creating “hedgehog” effect — see video below. Now all that's left to do is slice off the bits of fruit with a knife.