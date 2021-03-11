Food

No mess, no fuss: three hacks to peel fresh mangos

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
11 March 2021 - 06:00
The 'hedgehog' method is a quick and easy way to cut mangos.
The 'hedgehog' method is a quick and easy way to cut mangos.
Image: 123RF/arx0nt

With varieties like Kent, Heidi and Sensation in season from February until April, now’s the time to brush up on your mango prepping skills.

As delicious as these tropical fruits are, they can be difficult — not to mention messy — to cut and peel thanks to their awkward egg-like shape and that big seed in the middle.

Here are three hacks to take the hard work out of doing so:

1. SLICE, DICE AND FLIP IT INSIDE OUT

If you’re looking for a quick way to peel and dice a mango, try the “hedgehog” method.

First chop off the mango's two fleshy “cheeks” by cutting lengthwise on either side of the central seed.

Place one of these cheeks peel-side down on a chopping board. Then, without cutting through the skin, cut down and across the flesh creating cubes.

Repeat with the other mango cheek.

At this point you can simply scoop the cubes out of the skin using a spoon.

Alternatively you can flip the mango cheeks inside out so that the cubes stand proud of the skin creating “hedgehog” effect — see video below. Now all that's left to do is slice off the bits of fruit with a knife.

WATCH | How to peel and dice a mango

2. SCORE THE SKIN

One of the easiest ways to peel a mango is by using a paring knife.

Score the skin down the length of the fruit, starting at the top and ending at the bottom, almost as if you were cutting an orange into segments.

Work your way around the fruit until you've scored the entire skin into long sections.

To peel the fruit, simply start pulling from the top corner of a segment. It should come off easily without wasting any flesh and without much mess.

Five ways to make magic with luscious mangoes

This sweet, delectable fruit is in season right now. Make the most of this moment with these fab ideas from starters to mains to deserts
Lifestyle
2 months ago

3. GRAB A GLASS 

Who needs a veggie peeler when you've got a glass? To try this trick, select a small ripe mango and a proportionately-sized drinking vessel with a sturdy rim.

Chop off the two fleshy 'cheeks' off the mango by cutting lengthways on either side of the central seed.

Cupping a mango cheek in your hand, line up the cut edge of the fruit with the rim of the glass. Press down gently, but firmly so that the glass slides between the flesh and the skin effectively separating them from one another — see video below. The fruit will end up inside the glass.

WATCH | How to peel a mango with a glass

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily

Here’s which braai cleaning tips are worth trying, and which are best avoided
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Love garlic, hate peeling it? Four hacks to get the job done quickly and easily

Simple tips to make light work of prepping this flavour-packed veg
Lifestyle
8 months ago

How to chop onions without crying: we test which hacks really work

Tissues at the ready, Sanet Oberholzer tries five simple tricks that are meant to stop you from tearing up at the cutting board. Some worked well, ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin Lifestyle
  2. 'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight Lifestyle
  3. Here's what Queen Elizabeth has to say about Harry and Meghan's accusations Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Piers Morgan in the spotlight: Thousands of complaints, attacks on ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.