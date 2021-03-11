Food

Yummy enough to post: Di Bibby shares two of her most popular recipes

The foodie behind the glorious mouth-watering posts on Instagram shares two delicious dishes fans can’t get enough of

Hilary Biller Columnist
11 March 2021 - 06:00
Di Bibby's scrumptious scrunch phyllo chicken bobotie.
Di Bibby's scrumptious scrunch phyllo chicken bobotie.
Image: Di Bibby

SCRUNCH PHYLLO CHICKEN BOBOTIE

Hidden beneath a turmeric-stained custard lies one of SA’s most iconic dishes. Imbued with flamboyant flavourings and warming spices, bobotie needs little embellishment. I used chicken in place of beef. It makes a delightful change. So too does the sesame encrusted phyllo.

Serves: 8

Pastry:

5 sheets phyllo pastry

¼ cup (4 tbsp) butter, melted

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds

Filling:

15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil

1 large white onion, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

A thumb-sized knob of ginger, grated

500g chicken mince

2 carrots, peeled and grated (fine grate)

10ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

5ml (1 tsp) garam masala

5m (1 tsp) turmeric

10ml (2 tsp) medium curry powder

¼ tsp dried red chilli flakes

Zest of half a lemon

¾ cup fresh brown breadcrumbs

30ml (2 tbsp) almond flour

250ml (1 cup) full cream milk

300ml chicken stock

1 cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves

Custard:

250ml (1 cup) full fat coconut milk or double cream yoghurt

2 eggs

Method:

  1. Saute the onion in a deep saucepan until softened, about 6-8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute or two.
  2. Add the chicken and brown over a high heat. To keep the mince from clumping together, use a wooden spoon to break it up while browning.
  3. Mix in the grated carrots along with all the aromatics, including the lemon zest. Cook for several minutes, stirring to coat the chicken in the spices. Season with salt and black pepper.
  4. Add the remaining filling ingredients, cover partially with a lid and simmer for about 20 minutes until the sauce is reduced and thickened. Set aside to cool slightly.
  5. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease a loose-bottomed 23cmx5cm deep baking tin. Wrap the base of the tin with foil to prevent possible custard leakage.
  6. Brush the first phyllo sheet with melted butter. Lay the pastry in the tin, allowing the long ends to drape over the edge. Repeat with remaining sheets, each time placing the phyllo at an off-set angle to the previous sheet. Press the phyllo in gently. Scrunch the overhanging edges together to form a collar. Brush with butter and scatter over the sesame seeds.
  7. Fill the tart case with the chicken filling and smooth over to level.
  8. For the custard, whisk together the coconut milk and eggs. Pour the custard over the filling.
  9. Place the tin on a baking sheet. Bake for 45-50 minutes until the custard is set and the pastry golden.
  10. Cool on a wire rack for 5-10 minutes before unmoulding.
  11. Serve with mango chutney and roast sweet potato or traditional yellow rice.
The foodie's mouth-watering blueberry brownies
The foodie's mouth-watering blueberry brownies
Image: Di Bibby

BLUEBERRY BROWNIES

Makes: 16 squares

Ingredients:

100g Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

2.5ml (½ tsp) bicarbonate of soda

60ml (4 tbsp) boiling water

80ml (⅓ cup) coconut oil, melted

2 eggs

45ml (3 tbsp) honey

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

100g almond flour

40g rye flour

30g cocoa powder

1 ¼ ml baking powder

A pinch of salt

100g 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped

250g blueberries

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180° C. Grease and line a 20cm square baking tin with parchment paper.
  2. Place the dates and bicarbonate of soda in a heat proof jug and cover with the boiling water. Set aside for about 15 minutes until softened. Add the coconut oil, eggs, honey and vanilla to the dates. 
  3. Using an emersion blender, puree the mixture until smooth.
  4. Sift together the almond flour, rye flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. If you have any coarse bits of almonds left in the sieve, tip them in too. 
  5. Add the date puree into the dry ingredients and mix to combine. Fold through the chocolate and blueberries.
  6. Spoon the batter into the tin and smooth over. Bake for about 23-25 minutes, depending on how gooey you like your brownies. 
  7. Cool in the tin before cutting into squares. Serve at room temperature.

• Visit bibbyskitchenat36.com for a vast selection of recipes and kitchen goodies from Bibby’s Kitchen brand.

