Meet the Maker
From a law career to 'Ooh La La': How confectioner's life is sweeter now
Joburg advocate Karen Schneid tells us about coming out of the courtroom to devote her full heart to her confectionary and its array of sweet treats
14 March 2021 - 00:01
The inspiration behind Ooh La La Artisan Confectionery (https://oohlalaconfectionery.com/) started about 10 years ago, when I was still an advocate at the Johannesburg Bar and in the middle of a high-powered commercial case. To my absolute delight, Thrupps in Illovo, Johannnesburg, had started to sell my nougat and it was amazing to see my confection translate into a product on the shelves. I would rush from the courts in my legal gown to stand at the back of a retailer together with the people offloading merchandise from trucks to deliver my nougat...
