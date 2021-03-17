Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial recipe

To make Lawson’s curry, which serves 2-3 people, I followed her method adding variations.

I trimmed the peels from three over-ripe bananas at both ends, before swooshing them around in boiling water to which a pinch of salt and some turmeric had been added before leaving them to soak.

Once the water had cooled, I removed the skins and gave them a gentle squeeze to get rid of excess liquid — they are a bit slimy — before cutting them into equally-sized triangular pieces and setting them aside.

The saving grace of this dish is a head of cauliflower, broken into florets saving the leaves (waste not, want not). Both are pre-cooked until al dente and set aside to add to the dish later.

The foundation of a good curry is a mélange of flavourants and this one is no exception. To make the sauce, one chopped onion is fried in a splash of vegetable oil with a clove or two of garlic, a knob of freshly grated ginger and a chopped chilli, fiery seeds included.

Once softened, 1 tsp turmeric and 2 tbsp of tomato purée (I used Italian passata) are added to the pot. Next you pour over a 400g can of coconut milk — not the low-fat version, Lawson stresses — and add 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of sugar, the juice of a small lemon and salt to taste. This is then cooked, uncovered, “letting it bubble and reduce for five minutes”.

The moment of truth was adding the banana skins and simmering them in the fragrant sauce for 10 minutes, before tipping in the cauliflower florets and leaves, which are heated through before serving.