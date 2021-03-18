How to make a traditional Simnel cake for Easter

Hot cross buns aren’t the only baked good associated with this Christian festival. The Simnel cake — a rich fruit cake — is too.

Like its cousin the Christmas cake, this one is studded with dried fruit, spice and all things nice. However, while the December version is enriched with brandy, the Simnel cake features marzipan in the centre and on top and is decorated with 11 balls of marzipan symbolising Jesus’s disciples minus Judas.

The origins of this cake can be traced back to the 1600s when the tradition was that young girls working in the kitchens of the wealthy would return home on the fourth Sunday of Lent bearing the cake as proof of their cooking skills.

I’ve used this recipe from my much-used copy of The Reader's Digest South African Cookbook, first published in the 1980s, for many years with minor adjustments.

Makes: 1 large cake

Ingredients:

125g butter, softened

125g soft brown sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

150g (1 ⅓ cups) flour

Pinch of salt

10ml (2 tsp) ground mixed spice

400g cake dried fruit – raisins, sultanas, currants and candied peel

Finely grated rind of 1 lemon

500g readymade marzipan

10ml (2 tsp) smooth apricot jam, warmed

1 egg white, lightly beaten

Method: