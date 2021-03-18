Restaurant Mosaic to sell off its legendary wine collection

As Pretoria’s famed fine-dining destination Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient poises to permanently close its doors at the end of the month, it has also been prepping to open its legendary wine cellar to buyers.

Having been lucky enough to be invited into this cellar for a tasting, I can report it is an Aladdin’s cave for collectors.

Accessed by steep stairs — sufficiently challenging to navigate without any alcohol under your belt — it is home to one of the largest private wine collections in the country and boasts a whopping 85,000 bottles from SA and beyond.