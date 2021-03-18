Food

Restaurant Mosaic to sell off its legendary wine collection

Fancy a good tipple? Here’s your chance to lay your hands on some of the best wines in the world from one of SA’s largest private collections

Hilary Biller Columnist
18 March 2021 - 06:00
Restaurant Mosaic's award-winning sommelier Moses Magwaza in the eatery's famous wine cellar.
Image: Supplied/Restaurant Mosaic

As Pretoria’s famed fine-dining destination Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient poises to permanently close its doors at the end of the month, it has also been prepping to open its legendary wine cellar to buyers.

Having been lucky enough to be invited into this cellar for a tasting, I can report it is an Aladdin’s cave for collectors.

Accessed by steep stairs — sufficiently challenging to navigate without any alcohol under your belt — it is home to one of the largest private wine collections in the country and boasts a whopping 85,000 bottles from SA and beyond.

I was mesmerised by the valuable gems in this vast cavern, which include 25 vintages of Klein Constantia Vin de Constance plus aged Bordeaux from celebrated French estates such as Château Lafite Rothschild.

There’s also a collection of port that dates back to the 1960s, an enviable selection of brandies  and plenty of French champagne, some of the finest alongside the best of the smaller growers.

This incredible cellar is one of the reasons Restaurant Mosaic has won numerous vino-related accolades during its 15-year history. Another is the eatery’s acclaimed gardener-turned-sommelier, Moses Magwaza.

Magwaza will be an integral part of the team overseeing the progressive sale of the collection. Starting on March 29, different parts of the cellar will be made available to purchase at intervals with the entire process set to take three to five years. 

For more information on how to get your hands on a bottle or two, e-mail mosaic@greatdomaines.co.za

