Food

Recipe

Cheese-stuffed hot cross buns are a brilliant side dish for an Easter braai

Made with store-bought buns and served hot out of the oven, this dish combines sweet and savoury flavours in the most delicious way. Serve it as a snack, braai side or for brunch

Hilary Biller Columnist
21 March 2021 - 00:02

Makes: 6

Ingredients:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. Zozibini Tunzi makes history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe Lifestyle
  3. Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial ... Food
  4. Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge Travel
  5. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King