Food

Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking

21 March 2021 - 00:00

A borrowed  Wi-Fi password, online baking tutorials, donated utensils and a diabetic friend who ordered a cake just to kickstart his business are what took Davy Tsopo from retrenched restaurant cleaner to aspiring cake boss in less than a year.

Tsopo, who runs Cakey by Davy from the tiny kitchen of his Linden, Johannesburg, flat, believes the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown forced him to start paving a path to a better life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. Zozibini Tunzi makes history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe Lifestyle
  3. Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial ... Food
  4. Wildlife, luxe and laughs are in store at Sir Richard Branson's SA game lodge Travel
  5. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King