Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking

A borrowed Wi-Fi password, online baking tutorials, donated utensils and a diabetic friend who ordered a cake just to kickstart his business are what took Davy Tsopo from retrenched restaurant cleaner to aspiring cake boss in less than a year.



Tsopo, who runs Cakey by Davy from the tiny kitchen of his Linden, Johannesburg, flat, believes the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown forced him to start paving a path to a better life...