Restaurant Review
Joburg coffee shop Morning Glory is an Instagrammer's dream
Insta-porn aside, this Parkwood spot takes coffee seriously, writes Steve Steinfeld
Morning Glory, a coffee shop in Parkwood, Joburg, has every Instagrammer and their mother reaching for their phones the minute they’re in the door.
The cheeky, but not too cheeky, name, check; the naughty neon sign (pink, obviously), check; the subway tiles, exposed brick, decorative archways filled with carefully curated trinkets; the milk from every nut, legume or grain that has ever been milked — double, triple and quadruple check!
Insta-porn aside, they really do make an exceptional cup of coffee. A fantastic Bean There roast in the hands of baristas who clearly know what they’re doing resulted in two exceptional drinks over the course of the morning.
The cortado was rich and creamy without being too milky; the espresso arrived with an impressive crema — it’s clear that they take their coffee seriously.
They do breakfast and lunch and, seeing as I was there for the former, I opted for the eggs benedict. The presentation, as expected, was beautiful; the hollandaise was impressive too. I liked the twist of serving it on a toasted croissant rather than the classic English muffin, but the two twirls of bacon that accompanied it — well, my opinion where bacon is concerned is always the more, the merrier.
For lunch there is a simple selection of sandwiches and salads.
Overall, Morning Glory is an impressive addition to Joburg’s coffee scene — and before you ask, of course I Instagrammed the neon sign.
• Find Morning Glory at Park Corner, 146 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, Johannesburg. Open Monday to Friday from 7am-5pm, and Saturday, Sundays and public holidays from 7am to 12pm. Visit morning-glory-cafe.com or check out @morning_glory_jhb on Instagram.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online's website. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.