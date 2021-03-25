Joburg coffee shop Morning Glory is an Instagrammer's dream

Morning Glory, a coffee shop in Parkwood, Joburg, has every Instagrammer and their mother reaching for their phones the minute they’re in the door.

The cheeky, but not too cheeky, name, check; the naughty neon sign (pink, obviously), check; the subway tiles, exposed brick, decorative archways filled with carefully curated trinkets; the milk from every nut, legume or grain that has ever been milked — double, triple and quadruple check!

Insta-porn aside, they really do make an exceptional cup of coffee. A fantastic Bean There roast in the hands of baristas who clearly know what they’re doing resulted in two exceptional drinks over the course of the morning.

The cortado was rich and creamy without being too milky; the espresso arrived with an impressive crema — it’s clear that they take their coffee seriously.