Food

Meet the Maker

How a master chocolatier celebrates Easter

Belgium-born confectioner Kees Beyers founded Beyers Chocolates in Johannesburg in 1987. We asked him about all things chocolate

Hilary Biller Columnist
28 March 2021 - 00:00

How does a chocolatier celebrate Easter Sunday with his family?

Just like any other family really! When the kids were small we used to do an Easter hunt, first putting the dogs away then hiding the eggs. And now that they are bigger we decorate their rooms with Easter chocolates...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  2. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  4. 'No free jeans': Malema tells designer of Tshepo Jeans to stop freebies The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Do we still believe her?’ Piers Morgan on Harry & Meghan’s ‘secret’ wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...