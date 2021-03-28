Meet the Maker

How a master chocolatier celebrates Easter

Belgium-born confectioner Kees Beyers founded Beyers Chocolates in Johannesburg in 1987. We asked him about all things chocolate

How does a chocolatier celebrate Easter Sunday with his family?



Just like any other family really! When the kids were small we used to do an Easter hunt, first putting the dogs away then hiding the eggs. And now that they are bigger we decorate their rooms with Easter chocolates...