Perfect pickled fish: A traditional fisherwomen shares her prized recipe

Pickled fish is as synonymous with Easter as chocolate bunnies in SA. It's traditional to enjoy it with hot cross buns on Good Friday

Traditional fisherwoman Emily Newman, or Aunty Miemie as she is affectionately known, is famed for her delectable rendition of pickled fish, which she prepares with seasonally available linefish.



Fish was traditionally pickled as a means of preservation in years gone by, and this tradition continues to hold great cultural significance for fisherfolk and non-fisherfolk alike, particularly at Easter...