KFC borrows slogans from other brands as 'finger lickin' still not advised during Covid-19
Months after dropping the famous “It's finger lickin' good” slogan, KFC is borrowing slogans from other brands.
On social media, the fast-food chain lifted people’s spirits with a little fun, asking which brands it can borrow slogans from.
Using the hashtag #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain, KFC, including its SA brand, shared some slogans it had borrowed from other brands including Nike's “Just do it”, Specsavers' “Should have gone to”, Red Bull's “Gives you wings” and MTN's “Everywhere you go”.
Because of you-know-what, the gaffer says we still can't use our slogan in our posts.— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) March 25, 2021
So we want to borrow one. Which other brand's slogan should we use? 🤔
Drop your suggestions below with #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain and I'll let you know how genius or ridiculous they are.
Here is a snapshot of some of the slogans KFC borrowed.
I cannae see man https://t.co/BMPuPLzPct pic.twitter.com/Ypp3FMXz3s— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) March 25, 2021
You bet we are @McDonaldsUK #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain https://t.co/6wIRth4pvJ pic.twitter.com/QRWhkEGFr4— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) March 25, 2021
Eish, our normal slogan should be back soon.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 25, 2021
In the meantime, we're trying on some others for size 😉
Please don’t sue us 🙏🏾 @RedBullZA #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain pic.twitter.com/9ga8Lk5kAv
We should be F----r L----n’ again soon.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 25, 2021
But until then, we’re borrowing some other slogans for a bit
Danko @CastleLagerSA 🙏🏾😉#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain pic.twitter.com/qePObwurn2
Say less Zthulele 😉 https://t.co/kJZcMvnqQU pic.twitter.com/6rWTKZIPt0— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 25, 2021
Today we want to be a @SimbaChipsSA Chippie 😎— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Since our slogan is a bit inappropriate ATM, we are trying on a few others…#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain pic.twitter.com/hGa5wJsO6q
Ready? @Vodacom 😎#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain https://t.co/IvPOa7WXPk pic.twitter.com/scVdcYeDrW— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Best of Both worlds 😋— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Thanks for sharing your slogan with us @LoveAlbanyBread 🍞#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain https://t.co/TGB64DRqTs pic.twitter.com/8fx77Xcqpa
You're definitely worth it Busie 😂👊🏾 @lorealrsa #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain https://t.co/d3zl3qnHbz pic.twitter.com/fZ6QyC0uV0— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
They say you always get something OUT, we got a lot of fun out of borrowing your slogan, thanks @OUTsurance 🤭🤣#UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain pic.twitter.com/CIUwLLPn2f— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Rice, Rice, Baby!— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) March 26, 2021
Please dont' sue us for trying on your slogan @tasticricesa 😜 #UntilWeCanFingerLickAgain https://t.co/bnhal1zWQB pic.twitter.com/j3RpsnYOVj
The fast-food chain dropped its slogan in all advertising campaigns around the globe in August last year, saying it didn't quite fit in the current environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We find ourselves in a unique situation, having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” KFC's global chief marketing officer, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, said at the time.
“While we are pausing the use of 'It’s finger lickin’ good', rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”
Tan-Gillespie joked that KFC was the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.
“We can all agree this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” she said.
“While we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, we’re still going to provide finger lickin’ good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world. Fans, don’t worry, the slogan will be back when the time is right.”