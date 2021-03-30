KFC borrows slogans from other brands as 'finger lickin' still not advised during Covid-19

The fast-food chain dropped its slogan in all advertising campaigns around the globe in August last year, saying it didn't quite fit in the current environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation, having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” KFC's global chief marketing officer, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, said at the time.

“While we are pausing the use of 'It’s finger lickin’ good', rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

Tan-Gillespie joked that KFC was the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.

“We can all agree this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” she said.

“While we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, we’re still going to provide finger lickin’ good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world. Fans, don’t worry, the slogan will be back when the time is right.”