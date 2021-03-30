Food

RECIPE | Herb-marinated lamb chops with bean, strawberry and feta salad

Brilliant for a braai or a casual dinner party

Hilary Biller Columnist
30 March 2021 - 18:36
Herb-marinated lamb chops with bean, strawberry and feta salad.
Image: Sean Calitz

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

12 lamb loin chops, about 2cm thick

Marinade:

125ml (½ cup) white wine

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

Handful fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Handful fresh mint, chopped, plus extra to serve

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salsa Verde Dressing:

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small lemon

Handful fresh mint, chopped

Handful fresh parsley, chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) capers

Pinch of sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salad:

500g French beans, trimmed and blanched

1 punnet strawberries, hulled and quartered

200g (1 pillow pack) fresh rocket

200g feta, cubed

Method:

  1. Place the chops in a non-metallic dish with all the marinade ingredients. Toss to coat, rubbing the marinade well into the chops. Cover and set aside for at least an hour.
  2. For the salsa verde, blend all ingredients in a food processor until smooth and set aside.
  3. Remove the chops from the marinade and cook in a hot griddle pan or over prepared coals until really crispy.
  4. Toss the salad ingredients with the salsa verde and serve with the chops, topped with extra fresh mint. 

Cook's note: The salsa verde dressing can be replaced with a jar of readymade basil pesto, whisked with extra olive oil and the juice of 1 lemon.

