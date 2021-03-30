RECIPE | Herb-marinated lamb chops with bean, strawberry and feta salad
Brilliant for a braai or a casual dinner party
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
12 lamb loin chops, about 2cm thick
Marinade:
125ml (½ cup) white wine
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
Handful fresh rosemary, finely chopped
Handful fresh mint, chopped, plus extra to serve
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Salsa Verde Dressing:
125ml (½ cup) olive oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small lemon
Handful fresh mint, chopped
Handful fresh parsley, chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) capers
Pinch of sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Salad:
500g French beans, trimmed and blanched
1 punnet strawberries, hulled and quartered
200g (1 pillow pack) fresh rocket
200g feta, cubed
Method:
- Place the chops in a non-metallic dish with all the marinade ingredients. Toss to coat, rubbing the marinade well into the chops. Cover and set aside for at least an hour.
- For the salsa verde, blend all ingredients in a food processor until smooth and set aside.
- Remove the chops from the marinade and cook in a hot griddle pan or over prepared coals until really crispy.
- Toss the salad ingredients with the salsa verde and serve with the chops, topped with extra fresh mint.
Cook's note: The salsa verde dressing can be replaced with a jar of readymade basil pesto, whisked with extra olive oil and the juice of 1 lemon.