Boity’s in the booze biz: The celeb spilt the details when we tried her new sips

They say if you need a job done give it to a busy person. So when I discovered Boity Thulo had yet another product in the works, I could only admire her business savvy and boundless energy. After all, the rapper, TV personality and model already has her own hair care line and a signature perfume.

The launch had been cloaked in secrecy and expectations were high — a clever marketing ploy to create a buzz in the industry. All I knew is the project had something to do with a renowned local winemaker.

Luckily, a sample of the top secret product arrived at my home in time for my Zoom interview with the celeb so I was able to toast her new venture: the BT Signature range of premium, peach-flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages.

The drinks are as peachy as Boity’s outfit, one of her favourite colours, she tells me on the eve of the product hitting the market.

“It’s a happy and beautiful colour,” she says. “SA needs some happiness with everything we’ve gone through this year.”