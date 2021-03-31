Food

Boity’s in the booze biz: The celeb spilt the details when we tried her new sips

Life’s looking peachy for Boity as she launches her BT Signature range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages

Hilary Biller Columnist
31 March 2021 - 08:59
Boity Thulo describes her new BT Signature range of peach-flavoured sparkling drinks as 'elegant and uplifting'.
They say if you need a job done give it to a busy person. So when I discovered Boity Thulo had yet another product in the works, I could only admire her business savvy and boundless energy. After all, the rapper, TV personality and model already has her own hair care line and a signature perfume.

The launch had been cloaked in secrecy and expectations were high — a clever marketing ploy to create a buzz in the industry. All I knew is the project had something to do with a renowned local winemaker.

Luckily, a sample of the top secret product arrived at my home in time for my Zoom interview with the celeb so I was able to toast her new venture: the BT Signature range of premium, peach-flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages.

The drinks are as peachy as Boity’s outfit, one of her favourite colours, she tells me on the eve of the product hitting the market.

“It’s a happy and beautiful colour,” she says. “SA needs some happiness with everything we’ve gone through this year.”

The BT Signature range includes oeach-flavoured non-alcoholic and alcoholic sparkling drinks.
I sip on the non-alcoholic version. Yes, it has an eye-catching, beautiful hue. It is summery, literally sparkles with a fruity aroma, and has a sweet and definitive peach taste on the palate that doesn’t linger long — it’s a good “girlie” drink.   

The BT Signature range is a collaboration with winemaker Matthew Krone.

“He’s a world-class winemaker. I wouldn’t have trusted anyone else in the process of creating a drink that represented me,” Boity says confidently.

The pair have been working on the project for over a year — “It’s not just my drink, it’s ours” — and apparently the collaboration is the first of many to come.

“It’s only the beginning for sure,” she confirms.

Fuelling the rumours swirling around social media about a possible romantic link between Boity and fellow celeb Maps Maponyane, I ask: ‘Would the BT Signature range be the perfect sip for a date night, like one with Maps perhaps?’

She’s taken aback, then asks me to repeat the question. She pauses, then laughs.

“The drink is perfect for any occasion, even for date night with friends,” she says, with an emphasis on the word “friends”.

BT Signature will be available at Shoprite LiquorShop stores countrywide from March 31. Expect to pay R24.99 for a 275ml bottle of the non-alcoholic version. The alcoholic sip costs R29.99. The drinks are also available in packs of four.

