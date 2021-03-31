Recipes
Pick a pudding and we’ll tell you what to cook for a stress-free Easter lunch
Hot cross bun ice cream, chocolate marshmallow trifles or vegan brownies? Choose one and we'll give you recipes for the rest of the meal to match
If you’re gearing up to host a Covid-conscious Easter lunch this long weekend but are stumped as to what to serve your guests, why not start by pick the pudding first? After all, sweet treats play a starring role in this holiday’s celebrations.
We’ve rounded up three delicious dessert options, choose the one that makes your mouth water the most and we’ll suggest what you should serve for the main course of your meal.
Whichever one you chose, get things off to a stress-free start by serving an Easter-themed grazing board for starters. (Click here for the recipe.)
A hot food trend, grazing boards are a similar concept to charcuterie platters, but you needn’t be limited to serving just cold meats. Think crudité with dips, bite-sized tarts, cheeses and savoury vegan snacks like falafel, it’s all about arranging whatever ingredients take your fancy on a board with the aim of creating Instagram-worthy visual feast.
PICK A PUDDING
Toasted hot cross bun ice cream: As this is a no-churn recipe, no ice-cream machine is needed to make this simple frozen pud. The toasted crumbs add texture and a caramelised flavour to the vanilla ice-cream – it’s so good, you won’t be able to resist having a second scoop. (Click here for the recipe.)
Mini chocolate marshmallow trifles: A chocoholic’s fantasy, this dessert features layers of chocolate biscuit crumbs, a chocolate and marshmallow mousse, and chocolate ganache. (Click here for the recipe.)
Vegan chocolate brownies: Our food editor Hilary Biller passed some of these sweet treats around the office without telling anyone they were made without animal products. No one was any the wiser that the secret ingredient was aquafaba, but everyone asked for the recipe. (Click here for the recipe.)
IF YOU PICKED THE HOT CROSS BUN ICE CREAM …
Ice cream, especially when served in cones, is an easy, crowd-pleasing way to end a casual meal, so keep the vibe chilled this Easter and opt for a braai.
As it’s traditional to serve lamb at Easter – and nothing beats a lamb chop hot off the coals – make them the star of your main course. This simple recipe for herb-marinated lamb chops is accompanied by a summery green bean, strawberry and feta salad with a salsa verde dressing. (Click here for the recipe.)
Mint and peas are as synonymous with lamb as potato salads are with braais, which makes this minty pea and potato salad the perfect choice as a second side dish. (Click here for the recipe.)
IF YOU PICKED THE MINI CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW TRIFLES …
Individually plated desserts are indicative of a more formal sit-down affair, making these mini chocolate marshmallow trifles a good way to round off a roast.
While lamb is the traditional choice, it’s also a pricey one. Save some cash and surprise your guests by serving up this pocket-friendly roast chicken that’s been given an Easter twist with hot-cross bun stuffing balls. (Click here for the recipe.)
It would be almost criminal to serve a roast without roast potatoes; try these hacks for the crunchiest spuds ever.
Then as a fresh contrast to all that hot oily deliciousness, serve this crisp green bean salad with a French vinaigrette. (Click here for the recipe.)
IF YOU PICKED THE VEGAN CHOCOLATE BROWNIES …
Brownies hail from the US of A, so carry this American-theme through to your main course by serving up some plant-based burgers.
A coating of mixed seeds adds a welcome crunch to these satisfying carrot, zucchini and sweet potato burgers. (Click here for the recipe.)
Serve them with this roasted tomato and black-eyed bean salad for added protein. (Click here for the recipe.)