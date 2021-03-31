This is my fave so far: Boity on making cocktails with her new boozy drink

Celeb Boity Thulo has teamed up with renowned local winemaker Matthew Krone to launch the BT Signature range of peach-flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling beverages.

“Because BT Signature is ‘ready-to-drink’ I love it on its own, but I’ve also been playing around with cocktails and enjoying the different flavours,” says the A-lister.

“My favourite so far is what I like to call the BT Summer Splash.”

Here’s how to make one:

Ingredients:

½ shot vodka

½ shot peach schnapps

½ shot white rum

½ shot gin

1 x 275ml bottle BT Signature Peach-Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage

Fresh peach and nectarine slices

Fresh mint leaves

Method: