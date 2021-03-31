Food

This is my fave so far: Boity on making cocktails with her new boozy drink

The celeb admits she’s been expanding her bartending skills since creating her BT Signature range of peach-flavoured sparkling beverages

31 March 2021 - 11:00 By Hilary biller
Boity's Signature BT peach-flavoured sparkling drink is available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions.
Image: Supplied

Celeb Boity Thulo has teamed up with renowned local winemaker Matthew Krone to launch the BT Signature range of peach-flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling beverages.

“Because BT Signature is ‘ready-to-drink’ I love it on its own, but I’ve also been playing around with cocktails and enjoying the different flavours,” says the A-lister.

“My favourite so far is what I like to call the BT Summer Splash.”

Here’s how to make one:

Ingredients:

½ shot vodka

½ shot peach schnapps

½ shot white rum

½ shot gin

1 x 275ml bottle BT Signature Peach-Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage

Fresh peach and nectarine slices

Fresh mint leaves

Method:

  1. Put the vodka, schnapps, rum and gin into a cocktail shaker filled with crushed ice and mix thoroughly — it’s shaken, not stirred, Ms Bond!
  2. Add  crushed ice to a large cocktail glass along with peach and nectarine slices. Add a bottle of BT Signature Peach-Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage.
  3. Using a cocktail strainer, slowly pour in the ice-cold vodka/schnapps/rum/gin mix.
  4. Garnish with a mint leaf or two and enjoy.

