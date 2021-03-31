Recipe
This is my fave so far: Boity on making cocktails with her new boozy drink
The celeb admits she’s been expanding her bartending skills since creating her BT Signature range of peach-flavoured sparkling beverages
31 March 2021 - 11:00
Celeb Boity Thulo has teamed up with renowned local winemaker Matthew Krone to launch the BT Signature range of peach-flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling beverages.
“Because BT Signature is ‘ready-to-drink’ I love it on its own, but I’ve also been playing around with cocktails and enjoying the different flavours,” says the A-lister.
“My favourite so far is what I like to call the BT Summer Splash.”
Here’s how to make one:
Ingredients:
½ shot vodka
½ shot peach schnapps
½ shot white rum
½ shot gin
1 x 275ml bottle BT Signature Peach-Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage
Fresh peach and nectarine slices
Fresh mint leaves
Method:
- Put the vodka, schnapps, rum and gin into a cocktail shaker filled with crushed ice and mix thoroughly — it’s shaken, not stirred, Ms Bond!
- Add crushed ice to a large cocktail glass along with peach and nectarine slices. Add a bottle of BT Signature Peach-Flavoured Alcoholic Beverage.
- Using a cocktail strainer, slowly pour in the ice-cold vodka/schnapps/rum/gin mix.
- Garnish with a mint leaf or two and enjoy.