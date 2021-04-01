Gravy, mint sauce and roasties: How to make all the trimmings for roast lamb
Flavourful sides and sauces will make your roast all the more enjoyable
01 April 2021 - 06:00
There’s no denying that the meat is the star of the show when you are making a roast leg of lamb. However, in the same way a talented supporting cast can elevate a lead actor’s performance, so too will a flavourful gravy, fresh mint sauce and crunchy roast potatoes make your meal all the more enjoyable.
HOW TO MAKE ROAST LAMB GRAVY
Flavourful gravy is all about saving those precious pan juices from the roasting tin.
To make it:
- Once your lamb is cooked, remove it from the roasting tin, place it on a board, cover it with foil and allow it to rest.
- Spoon off the fat from the roasting tin, leaving behind the pan juices and all those tasty brown bits.
- Place the roasting tin on a plate on the stove on a medium heat and add 30ml (2 tbsp) flour, stirring it through to make a paste.
- Slowly pour over 125ml (½ cup) white wine — or the same amount of chicken or vegetable stock — stirring constantly.
- Mix 500ml (2 cups) of chicken or vegetable stock. Add half the stock to the pan, stirring until the gravy starts to thicken.
- Taste before seasoning with salt and freshly ground pepper, adding additional stock as required until the gravy reaches the desired consistency.
HOW TO MAKE MINT SAUCE
The sharpness of mint sauce helps to counteract the richness of roast lamb.
To make it:
- Place 125ml (½ cup) fresh mint leaves (stalks removed) in a pestle and mortar and crush along with 5ml (1 tsp) castor sugar and a pinch of coarse salt.
- Remove and place in a small serving bowl.
- Pour over 30ml (2 tbsp) boiling water, then stir in an additional 10ml (2 tsp) castor sugar and 45ml (3 tbsp) wine vinegar — not balsamic because it is too strong.
- Allow to stand for an hour to let the flavours develop, then adjust seasoning, sugar and vinegar to taste.
HOW TO MAKE ROAST POTATOES
Bank on about 1 large potato, quartered, per person. That said you can never have too many roast potatoes.
To make them:
Peel and quarter the potatoes.
Place the potatoes in a pot of cold, salted water and bring to the boil. Boil until just tender.
- Drain and when just cool enough to handle, scrape a fork over each potato on all sides. This makes it easier for them to crisp and brown.
- Preheat 2cm of vegetable oil in a sturdy pan in the oven next to the leg of lamb you are roasting.
- When it is piping hot — check by dropping a piece of potato into the oil: if it sizzles it is ready — carefully spoon the potatoes into the hot oil.
- Roast until golden brown, turning halfway through the cooking.