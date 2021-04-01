Someone tell the Easter bunny: Six of 2021's very best chocolate eggs
Our food editor shares her pick of this year's Easter eggs — it was difficult to narrow it down to just six because there's a stellar selection in stores
1. JACK RABBIT CHOCOLATE STUDIO’S BLONDE CHOCOLATE BUNNY
Visiting Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio in Pretoria is like going down a rabbit hole on a journey of deliciousness. At the heart of this specialist handmade chocolate business are four women, led by chief chocolatier Stephanie, who has taken chocolate making to another level of creativity.
Think bars of chocolate in flavours like milk tart and salted caramel and designs you’ve never seen before — they’ve even given the classic chocolate bunny an edgy geometric update. Made from caramelised white chocolate, their solid Blonde Chocolate Bunnies are priced at R75 each. Order online at jackrabbitchocolate.co.za or visit the studio in Waterkloof.
2. CADBURY DAIRY MILK EGG ‘N SPOON
My primary school memories of egg ‘n spoon races were never this good. Nestled in a purple egg tray are four chocolate eggs accompanied by a cute spoon to crack them open and reveal the wonderful surprise inside: a couple of mouthfuls of caramelly soft chocolate mousse. Savour every mouthful because it’s fun and delicious and will bring out the child in you. Normally R69.95 for a pack of four at Dis-Chem, but currently on special for R40.
3. CHOCOLOZA’S GALAXY EASTER EGGS
What, stars in your mouth? The Galaxy collection of Easter eggs from Joburg’s Chocoloza definitely has the wow factor. Priced from R150, and available in small, medium and large, each one is an artistic masterpiece and no two are the same. Made with pure Belgian chocolate, the coating is hand-painted cocoa butter mixed with a pure azo-free food colouring, so they’re vegan-friendly. They’re almost too good to eat, but it’s worth cracking them open as doing so yields a surprise and no, I’m not going to spoil it.
If the Galaxy collection doesn’t do it for you, there’s a wealth of gorgeous chocolate creations (including vegan ones) to be found at their studio at 44 Stanley in Milpark. You can also order online at chocoloza.co.za and find their products at Jacksons Real Food Market as well as Checkers in Sandton City and Rosebank.
4. LINDT’S GREEN GOLD BUNNY
The Lindt Gold Bunny (R64.95 for 100g) has become the signature of Easter and this year it comes in four types of chocolates — dark, white, milk and hazelnut — each with a different colour ribbon. The green-ribboned one is my fave: a melt-in-the-mouth milk chocolate bunny studded with toasted hazelnut nibbles. Yum, yum.
A thrifty tip is to buy your Gold Bunnies directly from a Lindt chocolate shop as they have a special offering three for the price of two. Visit lindt.co.za to find your nearest store.
5. BEYER’S MINI CHICK EGGS
I couldn’t resist adding some of these Mini Chick Eggs (R63.95 for a pack of four) to my cart as they’re such great fun — they make for good eating too. Chocolatier Kees Beyer has been making quality Belgian chocolates for many years at his factory in Gauteng and offers a great selection of Easter treats. Shop them online at Beyerschocolates.com
6. CADBURY DAIRY MILK TOP DECK BUNNIES
OK, so this is not an Easter egg as such, but it is Easter-themed and yummy enough to be included on this list. Each block of this milk chocolate slab — and yes they are big blocks — is topped with a white chocolate bunny. R35.99 for 170g at Checkers; also available at other supermarkets.