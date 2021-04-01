Someone tell the Easter bunny: Six of 2021's very best chocolate eggs

3. CHOCOLOZA’S GALAXY EASTER EGGS

What, stars in your mouth? The Galaxy collection of Easter eggs from Joburg’s Chocoloza definitely has the wow factor. Priced from R150, and available in small, medium and large, each one is an artistic masterpiece and no two are the same. Made with pure Belgian chocolate, the coating is hand-painted cocoa butter mixed with a pure azo-free food colouring, so they’re vegan-friendly. They’re almost too good to eat, but it’s worth cracking them open as doing so yields a surprise and no, I’m not going to spoil it.

If the Galaxy collection doesn’t do it for you, there’s a wealth of gorgeous chocolate creations (including vegan ones) to be found at their studio at 44 Stanley in Milpark. You can also order online at chocoloza.co.za and find their products at Jacksons Real Food Market as well as Checkers in Sandton City and Rosebank.