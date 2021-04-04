Recipes and Review

The Instant Pot now boasts an air fryer, but is it any good? We tried it

Chef Mokgadi Itsweng shares her verdict on the new Instant Pot Duo Crisp — and some of the recipes she used to road test

The Instant Pot is less intimidating type of pressure cooker that plugs into the wall and comes with a host of other functions: it's also slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yoghurt maker.



The new Instant Pot Duo Crisp sees the addition of an air frying function. We gave one to food activist and chef Mokgadi Itsweng, owner of Ujuspice Food Company, to road test. ..