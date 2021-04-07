Joburg’s Sin+Tax raises the bar by introducing gourmet snack menu

I don’t know if it’s the unmarked door, the “please wait a minute” routine upon arrival while an unnamed person peers inside the joint to see if there’s space for you to have a drink, or the moody room you enter once you’re allowed through, but Joburg’s award-winning speakeasy Sin+Tax always makes for a fun night out.

Acclaimed mixologist Julian Short has worked at Sin+Tax since it opened in 2016 and said he’s always seen its potential, which is why together with Evert De Jong, he decided to buy the bar late last year — a risky move considering the pandemic has been a rollercoaster of lockdown levels and alcohol bans.

The pair embarked upon a renovation, adding an open-air courtyard space that greatly increases the venue’s seating capacity and introducing gourmet bar snacks.