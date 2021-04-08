Food

Recipe

Liziwe Matloha gives us a taste of her new cookbook, 'Dinner at Matloha's'

Chase away the autumn chill with the popular chef's easy recipes for roasted tomato and basil soup and a flavourful beef stew

Hilary Biller Columnist
08 April 2021 - 09:22
'Dinner at Matloha's' is the name of chef Liziwe Matloha's debut cookbook as well as her eatery.
'Dinner at Matloha's' is the name of chef Liziwe Matloha's debut cookbook as well as her eatery.
Image: Supplied/Penguin Random House SA

“Chasing my passion for food has been worth every minute,” says Liziwe Matloha, who swapped her corporate job in brand communications for culinary school six years ago.

Since then, she’s opened a private restaurant in Boksburg, won a big cookery competition, and embraced social media gaining a large following on Instagram.

For Matloha, the cherry on top came this month when she brought out her first cookbook, Dinner at Matloha’s (Penguin Random House SA, R300), something she says she’s always dreamed of doing.

Here, Matloha shares a taste of some of the wonderful recipes in her new book.

To read more about her inspiring journey from humble home cook to well-respected chef and food writer, click here.

ROASTED TOMATO AND BASIL SOUP

To bring out the best flavours, use extra virgin olive oil for roasting the tomatoes.

Roasted tomato and basil soup.
Roasted tomato and basil soup.
Image: Supplied/Penguin Random House SA

Makes: ± 1½ litres

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1.2kg ripe Roma tomatoes

60ml (4 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil

10ml (2 tsp) sea salt, or to taste

5ml (1 tsp) ground black pepper, or to taste

6 garlic cloves, peeled

1 large onion, chopped

1x 400g can whole peeled tomatoes with juice

30g fresh basil leaves

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar

1.5l vegetable stock

250ml fresh cream

Basil pesto or fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Method:

  1. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthways and spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 1—2 tbsp olive oil, turning to coat all sides, and season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic cloves. Place in a preheated oven at 200°C and roast for 40—45 minutes. Set aside.
  2. Place 2 tbsp olive oil in a large pot over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 10 minutes.
  3. Add the canned tomatoes with their juice, the basil leaves, sugar and the oven-roasted tomatoes and garlic.
  4. Add the warm stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
  5. Remove the pot from the stove. Using a hand-held blender or jug blender, blend the soup to a smooth consistency.
  6. Just before serving, gently reheat the soup and stir in the cream.
  7. Serve garnished with basil pesto or fresh basil leaves, if desired.

BEEF STEW

To soak up all the lovely juices, serve this stew with rice, steamed bread straight out of the pan, or a fresh, crusty loaf. The stew has plenty of vegetables, but there’s nothing to stop you from adding more veggies on the side to boost the goodness.

Beef stew.
Beef stew.
Image: Supplied/Penguin Random House SA

Serves: 4—6

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

10ml (2 tsp) ground paprika

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1kg stewing beef, cut into cubes

45ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped or thinly sliced

1 sachet (50g) tomato paste (regular or beef flavour)

1 litre beef stock, plus extra

15ml (1 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

3 stalks celery, cut into chunks

6 baby potatoes, peeled and cut in half

Fresh thyme or other herbs, for garnish

Method:

  1. Place the garlic, fresh herbs, paprika, and salt and pepper in a large bowl or zipper bag. Add the beef cubes and toss until they are coated. Set aside for at least 1 hour, or overnight, to allow the flavours to infuse.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based pot over a medium-high heat. Add the meat and brown on all sides (do this in batches if necessary). Remove the meat with a slotted spoon and set aside.
  3. Add the onion to the pot and cook, stirring, for 2—3 minutes, until starting to soften.
  4. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for a further 2 minutes.
  5. Return the meat to the pot along with the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce. Stir thoroughly.
  6. Cover the pot with a lid, lower the heat, and simmer for 90 minutes.
  7. After this time, add the carrots and celery, stir to combine, and continue to simmer, covered, for another 30 minutes, or until the beef and vegetables are tender. The sauce should be thick, but if you prefer it thinner, add a little extra beef stock.
  8. Adjust the seasoning and scatter over some fresh thyme or other herbs before serving.

Chef’s tip: “Try something different: instead of Worcestershire sauce, substitute the same amount of soy sauce, Marmite or Bovril.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial recipe

The Domestic Goddess caused a stir on social media when she made a spicy dish starring this unappetising ingredient on her new TV show 'Cook, Eat, ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on why she opened an eatery during a pandemic

The famous foodie dishes on her new venture, Siba The Restaurant, at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes

Somizi Mhlongo reveals how to make two terrific dishes from his best-selling cookbook: finger-slapping lamb trotters and boozy is'qeda 'koma
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle
  2. Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with ... Lifestyle
  3. Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes