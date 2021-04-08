Liziwe Matloha gives us a taste of her new cookbook, 'Dinner at Matloha's'

“Chasing my passion for food has been worth every minute,” says Liziwe Matloha, who swapped her corporate job in brand communications for culinary school six years ago.

Since then, she’s opened a private restaurant in Boksburg, won a big cookery competition, and embraced social media gaining a large following on Instagram.

For Matloha, the cherry on top came this month when she brought out her first cookbook, Dinner at Matloha’s (Penguin Random House SA, R300), something she says she’s always dreamed of doing.

Here, Matloha shares a taste of some of the wonderful recipes in her new book.

